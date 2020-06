Grace Lorene Hartsell LongGreenback - Grace Lorene Hartsell Long, age 92 of Greenback, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was saved as a child and attended church at Hickory Valley. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Long; daughter, Lorene Long Wilson; and her parents, Ernest and Annas Hartsell. She is survived by friends and caregivers, Ronald and Linda Clark and special friend Rick Chester. The funeral service will be 7:00 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Loudon Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Brock officiating. Graveside service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, at Hickory Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Friday, prior to the funeral service. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.loudonfuneralhome.net