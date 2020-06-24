Grace Lorene Hartsell Long
Grace Lorene Hartsell Long

Greenback - Grace Lorene Hartsell Long, age 92 of Greenback, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was saved as a child and attended church at Hickory Valley. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Long; daughter, Lorene Long Wilson; and her parents, Ernest and Annas Hartsell. She is survived by friends and caregivers, Ronald and Linda Clark and special friend Rick Chester. The funeral service will be 7:00 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Loudon Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Brock officiating. Graveside service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, at Hickory Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Friday, prior to the funeral service. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.loudonfuneralhome.net.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
