Grace Webb Cagley

Grace Webb Cagley Obituary
Grace Webb Cagley

Halls, TN

Grace Webb Cagley, age 91 of Halls Crossroads, went home to be with the Lord the morning of March 31st, 2019 with family at bedside. She was a beloved

mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and "Mamaw Grape." She greatly enjoyed

sharing her love through cooking from her home and her time at Norris Freeway Market. She was a long-term member of Grace Baptist Church of Halls. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by parents Noah and Lorinda Webb, husband of 60 years Robert Cagley, grandson Marty Jones, and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by children Joyce Fortner, Mary Cagley, Janice Diane Seaton (Darrell), Doug Cagley (Carole), and grandchildren Bobby Anderson, Jason Jones (Susanne), Jacob Seaton (Brittany), Rebecca Seaton Beers (Peter), Sarah Seaton Williams (Paul), and Rachel Smith (Tyler), and was adored by several great-grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews. Special gratitude is extended to the staff of Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, immediately followed by a funeral service at 7:00 pm officiated by Rev. Elbert Kitts and Rev. Darrell Seaton. Friends and family will meet at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am interment on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
