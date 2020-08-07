1/
Gracie Stout
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gracie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gracie Stout

Old Hickory - Gracie Evelyn Stout, the baby sister, has joined her family in heaven. Gracie was born on August 26, 1930 to Master Sergeant William Maynard Stout and Sarah Love Bolinger Stout. She was born in Long Island, New York and the family moved to Knoxville, Tennessee when she was five. Her father died within two weeks of their arrival and the 6 children rallied around their strong mother.

Gracie became a Christian at the age of 5 and her faith was the center of her life thereafter. She loved the Lord. She was an active member of Baptist Churches in Knoxville, Athens and East Ridge, Tennessee. She enjoyed singing in the choir and working with young girls as a Girl's in Action leader.

Gracie was employed by Southern Bell Telephone Company, South Central Bell and Bell South in Knoxville, Athens and Chattanooga for 34 years. The last five months of her employment was at the Knoxville World's Fair Exhibition. She retired for two years and then worked for All Seasons Travel and America's Best Tours.

Gracie enjoyed traveling and was fortunate enough to travel to 48 states and several countries. Her first adventure was to tour the German Airship, A.S. Hindenburg when she was 5 and her last adventure was to Bermuda when she was 85 years old.

Gracie loved her family, taking care of her mother until her death at 95. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William (Jean) Stout, Rudolf (Mildred) Stout and Grover (Clara) Stout and her sisters, Mary (Mike) Wade and Dorothy (Hershel) Belew. Auntie Evy is survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews that she always remembered with birthday cards and Christmas gifts. Her nephew, Mark Stout, was her caregiver for the last 7 years of her life. The family would like to thank Sheila Maynard and Heather Perin for loving and caring for Auntie Evy as she succumbed to dementia.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Berry Highland South Cemetery, Chapman Highway at 12:00 with burial at 1:00. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
12:00 PM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Burial
01:00 PM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved