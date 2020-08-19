1/1
Grady Edward Chandler Sr.
Grady Edward Chandler, Sr.

Grady Edward Chandler, Sr., known to family and friends as "Spike," departed this life on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents, John L. Sr., and Hattie Mae Chandler; sisters, Carmen Stacy, and Judy Chandler; brothers, John L. Jr., and Maurice Chandler.

Left to cherish his memory: devoted and loving wife, Jackie Chandler; children, Boundra Samuel, Keyondra, Grady Jr, Jermarcus, Markita (John Troy) Duwell Chandler and Farris Dobbins; step-children, Berma (Kendra) and Ganza (Lita) Mathieu; 12 grandchildren; mother-in-law, Martha Gray; sister, Barbara (Hiawatha) Holt; brothers, Gary (Jean), Michael (Jackie) and Brian (Sheena) Chandler; uncles, Harold (Mary) and Theodore (Brenda) Chandler; aunt, Virginia McMillian; a host of other family and friends to include Captain John and Jeanette Farmer, Tammy and Mike Cheeks and the staff at the Tennessee Riverboat Company.

Saturday, August 22, 2020, a graveside service will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2400 Berry Road, Knoxville, TN 37920, with Reverend Lacresha Mims officiating and Words of Comfort by Brother Ben Kouma. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. A white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to Patton Administrative Office, 2104 Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917 on Friday, August 21, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.comand mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
