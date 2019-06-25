Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:45 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bakers Forge Cemetery
Granville Cornett Obituary
Granville Cornett

Jacksboro - Granville Cornett, age 81, of Jacksboro passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith, past master and current treasurer of Stooksbury Masonic Lodge #602 F & AM. He was very active in Campbell County Shrine club as a " Road Runner" transporting children to the various Shriner's Hospitals for treatment from Campbell and Claiborne counties, and an avid Kentucky Basketball fan.

Preceded in death by parents, Chester Arthur & Grace Caudill Cornett; sisters, Madeline Knediek, Betty Fletcher, Christine Cornett; brothers, James, Chester, Jr., Sherman & Elmer; sons-in-laws, James Johnson and Mike Orick

Survivors

Wife: Elizabeth Ann Harper Cornett Daughters: Sandra Whited, Jacksboro, Sharon Johnson, Hixson, TN, Jennifer Orick, Jacksboro

Grandchildren: Jessica Ditmer, Lance Corporal David Johnson, Amanda Grace Whited Great-grandchildren: Samuel, Anna Beth, Benjamin Ditmer, Gabriel Johnson Brothers: William Bryan Cornett, CA, Thomas Cornett, OK, Curtis Arnold Cornett, KY Sisters: Edith Ann Olson, FL, Barbara Ellen Gollwitzer, IL, Maime Cornett, CA Several nieces, nephews, Masonic brothers, and many friends

Family will receive friends 4:00 PM to 6:45 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Masonic Service at 6:45 PM and Funeral to follow at 7:00 PM

Rev. David Hicks officiating

Family and friends will meet 10:15 AM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Bakers Forge Cemetery for 11 AM Interment

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Campbell County Shrine Club, PO Box 23, LaFollette, TN 37766

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019
