Greg Hoskins
Greg Hoskins

Knoxville - Greg Hoskins passed away at his home in Knoxville after a very long battle with cancer. He is survived by his mother, Lois Stephens Hoskins; wife, Debi Wilburn Hoskins; sons, Gregory Daniel and wife Myranda, David Jacob and wife Kari; grandson, David Sawyer Hoskins and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Greg was born in Harlan, KY but grew up in Farragut. He attended U.T. studying Geology. He was an electrician by trade and a lifelong member of the IBEW. After retiring from Knox County Public Building Authority, he became land manager for family properties in Kentucky. Greg loved the water, boating, sailing and fishing. He spent vacations in the Florida home in winter with his wife and family. Greg displayed a true kindness to everyone and humbly helped those in need. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and had a strong desire for others to know Him as well. Visitation will be at Weaver's Chapel on Thursday from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00. Family and friends will meet Friday at 10:45 am at Berry Highland Memorial for an 11:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
November 3, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
