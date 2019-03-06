|
|
Greg Swafford
Knoxville, TN
Greg Swafford, age 46 passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was a member of Faith Promise Church. His greatest passion was being a loving father. His life was his children. He enjoyed camping at Fall Creek Falls whenever possible. He is survived by loving wife Shelly Swafford; children Morgan Swafford Guthe (Max), Matthew Swafford, Kate Swafford, Luke Swafford, and Ella Swafford; parents James and Gwen Swafford; brother Jimmy Swafford; sister Dayna Tampes; mother and father-in-law James and Sandy Nelson; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Faith Promise Church-Pellissippi Campus with memorial service to follow, Pastor Drew Wells officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the children's education fund at First Tennessee Bank; Shelly Swafford FBO Greg Swafford's Benefit Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019