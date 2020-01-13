|
Greg Underwood
Corryton - Greg Underwood - age 69, of Corryton, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home.
He was a member of Three Ridges Church and preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Rosemary Underwood; and brother, Darryl Underwood.
Survivors: wife, Teresa Underwood; brother, Terry Underwood; sister, Cheryl Hall; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kimmel and Joy Anderson; sons, Heath Underwood and Chris (Missy) Berry; daughter, Shannon (Mike) Ellis; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Daryl Wilson officiating.
The family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Beech Springs Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 11:00 a.m.
Mr. Underwood's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020