Gregg Durham Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregg Durham Brown

Knoxville - Gregg Durham Brown (GB), age 62, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in Clarksville, TN. He was a 1975 graduate of Fulton High School. A talented mechanic, Gregg loved working with cars and enjoyed fishing with his brothers and friends spending time outdoors.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Wesley and Martha Brown; parents Ray and Dorothy Brown; and his brother, Ray Jr (Butch). He is survived by sister, Melissa Brown; brother, David K. Brown; beloved aunt, Carol Brown; cherished sister-in-law, Kathy Brown, 6 nephews, cousins, ext

The family will gather in remembrance of his life at a later date. Memorial donations honoring Gregg, may be given to Broadway Baptist Church, 815 N. Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Tennessee Cremation Care is honored to be entrusted with Gregg's cremation services. Please visit www.tennesseecremation.com to leave an online message for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved