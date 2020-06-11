Gregg Durham Brown
Knoxville - Gregg Durham Brown (GB), age 62, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in Clarksville, TN. He was a 1975 graduate of Fulton High School. A talented mechanic, Gregg loved working with cars and enjoyed fishing with his brothers and friends spending time outdoors.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Wesley and Martha Brown; parents Ray and Dorothy Brown; and his brother, Ray Jr (Butch). He is survived by sister, Melissa Brown; brother, David K. Brown; beloved aunt, Carol Brown; cherished sister-in-law, Kathy Brown, 6 nephews, cousins, ext
The family will gather in remembrance of his life at a later date. Memorial donations honoring Gregg, may be given to Broadway Baptist Church, 815 N. Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37917.
Tennessee Cremation Care is honored to be entrusted with Gregg's cremation services. Please visit www.tennesseecremation.com to leave an online message for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 15, 2020.