Knoxville - Gregory Alan Hickman - 38, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on January 26, 2020. He will be remembered as a loving father, husband, son, brother and friend to all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Lorraine Hickman and Cecil and Clara Mae Patterson; and his son, Christian Hickman. He is survived by his mother, Betty Patterson Hickman; father, Michael (Wende) Hickman; brothers, Christopher (Mindy) Hickman, Joshua Hickman and Jacob Hickman; his wife, Barbie Hickman; children, Kaitlyn Michelle "My Princess" Hickman, Thomas Hickman, Nathanial Hickman and Austin Hickman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family and friends will gather at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37918 on February 5, 2020 at 10:45 AM for an 11 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020