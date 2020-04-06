|
|
Gregory 'Greg" Alan Inman Sr.
Seymour - Gregory Alan Inman, Sr., age 62, of Seymour, TN went home to be with Jesus on the morning of April 4, 2020. He is survived in death by his high school sweetheart and devoted wife of 43 years, Jeane (Gibson) Inman, his children whom he adored, Ginger Lawson and husband, Mike, Greg Inman Jr. and wife, Laura, and his four wonderful grandchildren, Emma, Abby, Gregory and Jacob, whom he was extremely proud of. He is also survived by his brother, Mark (Eddie) Inman and several loving family members and life-long friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Alexander Inman and Edna (Glenn) Inman, and his brothers, Jimmy and Michael Inman.
Due to his decline in health Greg retired from the Knox County Clerk's Office in 2013, where he has maintained strong friendships. In retirement he became an avid reader, enjoying hundreds of books. In spite of his poor health you rarely saw him without a smile on his face. He always looked for the positive in any situation and loved to make people laugh. Greg was a fun-loving man who never met a stranger. He was a wonderful husband, Daddy and Poppie who always put his family first. He made sure to tell them how much he loved them every chance he got.
His favorite place to visit was Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains where he loved recalling the numerous wildlife he encountered and picnicking with the family. Go Rest High on that Mountain! Psalm 23 was his favorite scripture.
Due to the State health mandates, the family has chosen to have a call at convenience, if you would like to pay your respects to Greg on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm, private graveside services will be held on April 9, 2020. Officiated by Rev. Charlie McNutt.
Online condolences can be left to the family at berryhighlandsouth.com or call the funeral home at 865-573-7300 to request the guest book be signed on your behalf.
Berry Highland South Funeral Home
9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920
865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020