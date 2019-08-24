|
|
Gregory Darrell West
Lenoir City - Gregory Darrell West, age 49 of Lenoir City passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Greg was a 1988 graduate of Lenoir City High School. He was a Union Carpenter with Local #50 in Oak Ridge. He enjoyed farming, especially working with his animals. Greg was a loving husband, father, son and brother.
He was preceded in death by his father, W. Chester West; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Rebecca Gallaher Ray; paternal grandparents, Alfred and Mabel Copeland Ray. Survived by his wife, Amy West; children, Irelyn West, Callie Purdy and Halley Signer; mother, Sondra Ray West; sister, Tammy Fritts (Mark); brothers, Dale West (Melia), Tim West (Kelly); mother-in-law, Bernice Smith; several nieces, nephews and cousins; 3 sisters-in-law, and 1 brother-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 25th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Dr. Ernie Varner officiating. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. c.s.t. on Tuesday at Gallaher Cemetery in Wayne County, TN for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sixth Avenue Church of God in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 24, 2019