Gregory H. Clark Sr.
Knoxville - Gregory H. Clark Sr. of Knoxville Tn. passed away on the morning of May 28th 2020 following an extended illness.
Greg was born 2.4.1943 to Bob and Beulah Clark in the town of Chillicothe Ohio. After graduating from Chillicothe High School, Greg received his BA from Morehead State University then worked for Ashland Chemical Company as the district manager, moving to the Binghamton, NY area where he lived for many years before moving to Knoxville TN. Greg retired from Ashland then said he found his true calling working for AlcoPro in Knoxville as a trainer, teaching medical professionals to utilize the company's equipment. Greg also retired as the Knox County Local Emergency Planning Committee Chairman after ten years of voluntary service.
Greg loved spending time on the golf course where he was a long time member of The Holston Hills Country Club. He also was a trivia master, having appeared on the game show Top Card and made the cut for Jeopardy but his circumstances at the time would prevent him from appearing on the show.
Greg's stories and jokes were always favorites among his family and friends, and we will all miss how he shared life's tales with his unique and charming personality.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Roger Clark of Toledo, Ohio.
Greg is survived by his wife of 57 years, Natalie Clark (Lee), his daughter Kelly Hester (Keith) of Charleston SC, his son Gregory (Holt) Clark Jr (Karina) of Knoxville Tn, Grandchildren: Meghan Getti, Gainesville, Ga, Gregory Holton Clark III (Trey) of Knoxville, Tn, Kelli Salcedo (Erik) Gainesville Ga, Kala Hester, Atlanta, Ga, Rafael Clark and Kenneth Clark, Knoxville, Tn., His brother Tim Clark (Pam) Gainesville Ga, sister Chirs Kalvin (Al) De Leon Springs, Fl, sister Peggy Wright Chillicothe, Oh, sister in law, Marge Clark Toledo, Oh and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Due to the current pandemic a service may be conducted in the future and an announcement will be made. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations can be made to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 30, 2020