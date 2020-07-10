On Monday, July 6, 2020, Gregory Holt Clark, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at home.Holt was born March 24, 1964 in Chillicothe, Ohio where he spent part of his childhood. He earned his degree at SUNY Oswego where he made many lifelong friends. He traveled to Israel in 2016 where he was awarded an Executive Certificate from the International Institute for Counter Terrorism.Holt was a patriot who dedicated his career to safeguarding his community and country. He found his calling on a trip to East Tennessee when he volunteered to work in the Emergency Operations Center during the 1993 blizzard. After that experience, Holt moved to Knoxville and in 1995 became the Operations Officer at Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency. He went on to become a subject matter expert in hazardous materials response, disaster management, and counter terrorism. He developed training protocols and taught courses throughout the United States as a contractor for Homeland Security projects. Holt was an excellent instructor and anyone taking one of his classes knew he loved his work and was dedicated to making the world a safer place to live. He never met a stranger and made friends wherever he worked throughout his career.As committed as Holt was to his work, his highest priority was always his family. He was a loving husband and father and he was determined to take care of everyone. He was proud of his sons and loved spending time with them. He was devoted to his family and even in the last days of his illness he continued striving for them.Holt was preceded in death by his father, Greg Clark, Sr.He is survived by his wife, Karina Clark and sons, Gregory Holt Clark, III (Trey), Kenneth Clark, and Rafael Clark, all of Knoxville, TN; mother, Natalie Clark of Knoxville, TN; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Keith Hester of Charleston, SC; mother-in-law, Mari Balboza Melgarejo of Montevideo, Uruguay; brother-in-law Valerio Churi of Knoxville, TN; nieces, Meghan Getti of Gainesville, GA, Kelli Salcedo, of Gainesville, GA, and Kala Hester, of Atlanta, GA; as well as a host of friends from around the country.The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Grace Baptist Church in the Small Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm.