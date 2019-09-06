|
Dr. Gregory John Murray
Knoxville - Dr. Gregory John Murray, 63, Oviedo, FL passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Kendall Regional Medical Center.
Born and raised In Knoxville TN, Greg attended the Tennessee Military Institute and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BS in Animal Science. Continuing at UT, he received his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1984. After graduation, Greg's travels sent him as far as Hawaii in search of the perfect place to set up his practice. Oviedo, FL was to become his final destination. There he set up Aloma Jancy Animal Hospital with the knowledge and support of his lifelong mentors Dr. Barry Gordon and Dr. Larry Adkins. He and his loving staff pursued his passion to give his patients (fur babies) the care they needed. He never let an animal go untreated no matter the situation, laying the groundwork for his passion and philosophy to continue.
Greg is preceded in death by his father, Johnny Murray; mother, Barbara Henson Murray; step mother, Marilyn Kirby Murray; grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. George Henson, Charles Jasper Murray, and Mr. and Mrs. Guy Smith.
Greg is survived by his brother, Charles Grant Murray and wife Denise; niece, Allison Anne Murray; aunt, Julia Cate and her children, Madeline Turner, Wayne Cate, Tim Cate, Julia Katherine Cate, and George Cate, and his Aloma Jancy family, Lori Fry Smith, Brenda Teed, Dr. Roman Pilip and his staff that worked beside him over many years, Kim, Shelia, Kristina, and Alex, close friends Cathy Wagner and Brian Reinfandt and loving puppy, Maisy.
Family and friends will gather at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at the Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue in Knoxville for a graveside service with Rev. Matthew R. Nieman officiating.
A memorial service will be held at Aloma Jancy Animal Hospital on Sunday, September 22nd at 1:00 p.m.
To honor his legacy and love for animals, donations may be made to an animal rescue mission of your choice or the American Humane Society, 1400 16th Street NW, Suite 360, Washington, DC 20036, www.americanhumane.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019