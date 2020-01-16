|
Gregory Lauderdale
Rutledge - Gregory Lauderdale - age 59 of Rutledge, our brother and God's son, went home to meet our sweet mother this morning Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from Tennova North Medical Center. It was ten years and one day since mom left to be with Jesus. We, especially Greg, had missed her every day since her leaving. Greg loved his church (Southside Baptist Church), his family, his friends, and the Grainger Grizzlies. Thanks to "Daddy" Doug McBee and Sue, Greg rarely missed a Grizzly basketball or football game where he was eager to help in any way and he always bragged that "the cheerleaders liked him". He was deemed as the Grizzly's #1 fan. Greg was preceded in death by mother, Betty Gray Lauderdale; and father, Bill Lauderdale of Rutledge. He is survived by sisters, Sherry (Jim) Wilson, Jane (Ray) Huffaker, Judy (Jim) Moore. He also leaves behind five nieces, spouses, and their children who all loved visiting with Greg. The family would like to thank nieces, Kylie Seay and Taylor Palmer for assisting with Greg's care in his final months of life. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:30 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 2:30 PM with Rev. Sean Watson and Rev. David Collins officiating. A eulogy will be given by Doug McBee. Immediately following the service there will be a procession to Grainger Memorial Gardens for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020