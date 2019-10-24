|
|
Gregory Lawson
Hixson - GREGORY DAVID LAWSON, 51, from Hixson, TN passed away October 18, 2019 from a canoe accident on the Tennessee River near Scottsboro, Alabama. Formerly from Knoxville, TN, he graduated from Farragut High School and the University of Tennessee/Chattanooga with a BA in Exceptional Education. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Basilica Catholic Church in Chattanooga. Self-employed, he founded and owned GreenWorks of Chattanooga, a patented business. He was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, camping, hiking and rock climbing. Greg was a very loyal and protective person, sharp, intelligent, creative, funny, with a great personality. He excelled at sports like soccer and football. With a big heart, he had worked with special needs children in past years and loved all animals, especially his longtime dog, Kirby.
SURVIVORS: Wife, Gwendolyn (Wendy) Lawson (Chattanooga); parents, David and Cindy Lawson; Sisters, Stephanie (Stephen) Byrd and Juliana Maelzer; Brother, Brian Lawson; Nieces, Christina Maelzer, Anabella Maelzer, Caroline Miller, Juliette Maelzer; Nephew, Caleb Miller; all of Knoxville; Aunts, Linda Scherer, Martha King, Barbara Lambaren; several sweet cousins, and many cherished friends. The family would like to thank all of those who prayed for us after this tragedy.
Services will be Saturday October 26, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 633 St. John Court, Knoxville, TN 37934 (turn off Grigsby Chapel Road in Farragut). Father Blatchford officiating. Visitation for Friends and Family will be from 10:00 am to 11:30 am in Seaton Hall with Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon in main sanctuary. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Greg's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019