Gregory Scott Wilson
Knoxville, TN
Gregory Scott Wilson - age 49 of Knoxville, passed away
suddenly Saturday, February 23, 2019, at his home. Greg was a realtor with Realty Executives in Knoxville and was employed with Charter-Spectrum. He loved U.T. Football and camping, and most of all loved and enjoyed being with his family.
Preceded in death by his father, Jerry Shilling; and his brother, Tony Wilson
Greg is survived by his wife, Leigh Ann Wilson; children, Hannah and Blake Wilson; mother, Shirley Shilling; special father, Jasper L. Wilson brothers: Tim, Jim, and Bill Shilling; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Andy Long officiating.
Click Funeral Home Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019