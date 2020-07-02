1/1
Gregory Wayne "Greg" Farmer
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Wayne "Greg" Farmer

Knoxville - Gregory Wayne "Greg" Farmer, age 60, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away surrounded by loved ones in the early morning hours of June 27, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1960, in Savannah, Georgia, to Clyde S. and Judith A. (Turner) Farmer. He married his first wife Francie Mashaw Gordon, the mother of his children, in 1985, and lived in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

He worked as a residential maintenance technician in Knoxville until early 2019. He is survived by his current wife Jill; parents: Clyde and Judith Farmer; brothers: Wesley (Wendy) Farmer of Houston, Texas, and Marvin (Jodi) Farmer of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; children: Jake Farmer and Kevin (Selena) Farmer of Carlsbad, New Mexico; and grandchildren: Kaylynn Farmer; Rhylea and Cylas Farmer.

Greg was a lifelong fan of the Oakland Raiders, the Tennessee Vols, and NASCAR. He was also an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter, and gardener. As a teenager, Greg was a Boy Scout in Troop 216 in Cheyenne, Wyoming where he earned his Eagle Scout rank, the highest achievement attainable in Scouting.

The family will receive friends at Berry Highland Memorial at 5315 Kingston Pike on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 3 pm to 4 pm. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in the chapel at Berry Highland Memorial starting at 4 pm.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to East Tennessee Intergroup of Alcoholics Anonymous at 9217 Park W. Boulevard Suite B3, Knoxville, Tennessee 37923.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences for your loss. May God comfort you and give you peace during this most difficult time.
ME
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved