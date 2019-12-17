|
|
Grover C. (Butch) Baldwin, III
Knoxville - Grover C. (Butch) Baldwin, III, age 70, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. He was a retired Security Guard at Y-12 Oak Ridge. Grover was an Honorably Discharged Veteran of the U.S. Navy with 9 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Grover C. Baldwin, Jr. and Helen Rule Baldwin. Survived by step-mother, Vivian Baldwin; sisters, Patricia Koehler and husband Roderick, and Sharon Foster and husband Ron Miller; brother, Scott Baldwin; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 7:30 pm Friday with a Celebration of Life Service to follow. Arrangements by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the , 871 N. Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 or the , 223 Rosa L Parks Ave Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019