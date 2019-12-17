Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Grover Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grover C. (Butch) Baldwin Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grover C. (Butch) Baldwin Iii Obituary
Grover C. (Butch) Baldwin, III

Knoxville - Grover C. (Butch) Baldwin, III, age 70, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. He was a retired Security Guard at Y-12 Oak Ridge. Grover was an Honorably Discharged Veteran of the U.S. Navy with 9 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Grover C. Baldwin, Jr. and Helen Rule Baldwin. Survived by step-mother, Vivian Baldwin; sisters, Patricia Koehler and husband Roderick, and Sharon Foster and husband Ron Miller; brother, Scott Baldwin; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 7:30 pm Friday with a Celebration of Life Service to follow. Arrangements by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the , 871 N. Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 or the , 223 Rosa L Parks Ave Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grover's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -