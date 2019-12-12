Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Alder Funeral Home
Morristown, TN
Grover Jarnagin


1947 - 2019
Grover Jarnagin Obituary
Grover Jarnagin

Grover Jarnagin, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather & friend went to be with his Savior on December 10, 2019 after a long & valiant battle with cancer. He is a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Grover was the adored son of Gail & Elsie Jarnagin, born March 7, 1947 in Morristown. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 & served tours in Vietnam & Korea & retired after 21 years of service. He later retired from Westinghouse Savannah River Company in Aiken, South Carolina. Grover loved to play golf, fish, watch college football & spend time with his grandchildren. He also looked forward to his daily card game playing Tonk with his best buddies. He was a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Grover was a kind man with a heart of gold who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents & infant brother. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife; Pat, of 52 years, sons; Jeff (Rebecca) of Knoxville, Jason (Gale) of New Port Richey, FL, five precious grandchildren; Justin, Joshua, Jonathan, Alex, & Lauren, brother-in-law; Rick Cutshaw & sister-in-law; Gwen Porterfield. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Antony Charles at UT Medical Center.

A service to commemorate his life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00PM at Alder Funeral Home in Morristown with Rev. Danny Scott, his lifelong friend, officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon to 2:00PM. Interment will follow at Hamblen Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Honor Air, 7536 Taggart Lane, Knoxville, TN 37938.

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
