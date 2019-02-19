|
|
Gurney Roger Davis
Knoxville, TN
Gurney Roger Davis, age 83, of Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1935 in Welch, WV to Charles Oliver Davis Sr. and Ida Kate Davis. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne Smith Davis, sons Roger Davis of Louisville, KY and Christopher Davis of Knoxville, TN. Mr. Davis is also survived by granddaughters Taylor Davis Esters and husband Andrew of Louisville, KY and Mackenzie Davis of Cincinnati, OH and great-grandson Jackson Wade Esters of Louisville, KY.
He was a graduate of Tennessee Military Institute, Sweetwater, TN, The University of Tennessee, Indiana School of Finance, and the University of Georgia School of Finance.
Mr. Davis started his career as an internal auditor with Burlington Industries and went on to have a long, successful career in banking, during which time he served as President of two Savings & Loan, Appalachian in Asheville, NC and Scottish in Greensboro, NC. Shortly after retiring from the financial industry, he purchased Prestige Pillow in Conover, NC, which he ran for over 20 years.
Mr. Davis was a dedicated worker, an ordained Deacon in the Baptist church, and a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. He served as President of the Hickory NC Museum of Art and was an avid fundraiser for numerous non-profit organizations. Among his other business interests were coal and natural gas in West Virginia. In his later years, he became a member of Houind Ears Club in Blowing Rock, NC. In his spare time, he was an avid fisherman and golfer. He had recently returned to Knoxville with wife, Anne.
Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, February 24 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, Rev. Mark Moreland officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30328. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019