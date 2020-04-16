|
Guy H. Parham, III
Knoxville - Parham, Guy H. III, (GH) age 78 of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Asbury Place of Maryville. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marilyn; son, Reese (Carey) Parham; step-son, David (Annie) Preston; step-daughter, Julie (Lyle) Patton; grandchildren, Matthew and Abigail. Due to the current health concerns, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Isaiah 117 House, P.O. Box 842 Elizabethton, TN 37644. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020