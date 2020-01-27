Services
Guy Hommel Sr.

Guy Hommel Sr. Obituary
Guy Hommel, Sr.

Guy Hommel, Sr. passed away January 25 at his home after a brief illness. Born in the Parrottsville community, Guy proudly served in the US Army in the closing days of World War II. While stationed in Austria he met his future wife of nearly 69 years, Magda. For most of his married life he and his wife Magda operated a construction company, in later years running an asphalt and concrete company before its sale in 2002. He has also helped oversee the running of the construction company until his death. He was also a long-time member of the Parrottsville Ruritan Club. Guy is survived by his children Ronnie and wife Debbie, Guy, Jr. and wife Gayla, and Dolly Blazer. Grandchildren include April Blazer-Shaver, Dustin Hommel, Laura Forbes, Duyane Hommel, Clay Blazer, Derek Hommel, and Marissa Pressnell, as well as by seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Tuesday prior to the funeral at 8 pm at Parrottsville United Methodist Church with burial at 11 am at Blazer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Parrottsville United Methodist Church or to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
