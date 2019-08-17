|
|
Guy Merritt
Strawberry Plains - Guy William Merritt, age 67 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was an accomplished athlete throughout his entire life. He attended West High School and graduated from Farragut High School in 1970. He later attended Roane State Community College. He served his country with distinction in the United States Army for 28 years, starting with a tour in Vietnam in 1970. He proudly served as a member of the 11th Armored Calvary, 101st Airborne, and Pukin' Dragons. After retiring as a Sergeant Major, he continued to serve as a security/protocol instructor for the Department of Defense. Guy Umpired, played and coached softball for many years in Blount County and Knox County. He was an avid UT sports enthusiast and loved his softball team the "The Veterans". He is preceded in death by parents Mary & Gerald "Nub" Merritt and brother Jackie Merritt. He is survived by partner Rhonda Kaiser, sons Chris & Eric, daughters Sabrina Merritt & Nikki Sandoval, sister Peggy, nephew Brad and last but not least, his fur babies Laycee Anne & Truffles. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00PM on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A service will follow at 6:00PM with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45AM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Highland Memorial Gardens (Sutherland Avenue) for an 11:00AM graveside service. Full military honors will be provided by the East Tennessee State Veteran Honor Guard. Online condolences can be left at www.mynattfh.com. Guy has been called up to play in the Lord's Eternal League!
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019