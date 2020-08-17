1/1
Guy Wyatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guy Wyatt

Knoxville - Guy B. Wyatt 59, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 16, 2020 at 11:50 p.m.

He is preceded in death by his father Jack B. Wyatt, father in law Gene Johnson.

Survivors, wife of 35 years Melody (Johnson) Wyatt, children Ashley (Tyler) Underwood, Lesley (Drew) Webster, Kevin (Stacy) West, Bryan (Sarah) West. Grandchildren Hudson Webster, Peyton Webster, Sloan West, Walter Price, Aubrey Stamey, mother, Gela Wyatt, sister Ginger (Dave) Walcker, mother in law Gloria Johnson.

Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Graduated from Madison High School. Graduate of the University of Tennessee, member of Phi Mu Alpha, Phi Sigma Kappa. Sang in the Blazer Brothers Quartet. Member of CMA (Christian Motorcycle Association). He was employed for 18 years by United States Smokeless Tobacco. He most recently was employed by the City of Knoxville. He served as a Deacon, choir member, and on the praise team at Living Hope Church, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Member of Corryton Church where he sang in the choir.

We would like to thank Rob and Sanya Tingle, Randy and Darlene Hensley, Kent and Joy Patrick, Roy Karnes and several other special friends for all the help during Guy's illness.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Clear Springs Baptist Church, 7350 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN 37921, followed by a 7:00 PM Celebration of Life Service, Dr. Brad Johnson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery for a 10:00 Am graveside service. Pallbearers include Randy Hensley, Kent Patrick, Rob Tingle, Bryan Whitmer, Lynn Hartley and Roy Karnes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, 1333 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved