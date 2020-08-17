Guy Wyatt
Knoxville - Guy B. Wyatt 59, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 16, 2020 at 11:50 p.m.
He is preceded in death by his father Jack B. Wyatt, father in law Gene Johnson.
Survivors, wife of 35 years Melody (Johnson) Wyatt, children Ashley (Tyler) Underwood, Lesley (Drew) Webster, Kevin (Stacy) West, Bryan (Sarah) West. Grandchildren Hudson Webster, Peyton Webster, Sloan West, Walter Price, Aubrey Stamey, mother, Gela Wyatt, sister Ginger (Dave) Walcker, mother in law Gloria Johnson.
Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Graduated from Madison High School. Graduate of the University of Tennessee, member of Phi Mu Alpha, Phi Sigma Kappa. Sang in the Blazer Brothers Quartet. Member of CMA (Christian Motorcycle Association). He was employed for 18 years by United States Smokeless Tobacco. He most recently was employed by the City of Knoxville. He served as a Deacon, choir member, and on the praise team at Living Hope Church, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Member of Corryton Church where he sang in the choir.
We would like to thank Rob and Sanya Tingle, Randy and Darlene Hensley, Kent and Joy Patrick, Roy Karnes and several other special friends for all the help during Guy's illness.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Clear Springs Baptist Church, 7350 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN 37921, followed by a 7:00 PM Celebration of Life Service, Dr. Brad Johnson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery for a 10:00 Am graveside service. Pallbearers include Randy Hensley, Kent Patrick, Rob Tingle, Bryan Whitmer, Lynn Hartley and Roy Karnes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, 1333 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909.
