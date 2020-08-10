G.W. Norton
Dandridge - G.W. Norton - of Dandridge passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. G.W. was raised on a farm in Blaine, TN by parents, Henry and Tennie Norton. After graduating from Rutledge High School, he worked at Southern Rail Road while attending National Business College. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. After returning from the army, G.W. graduated from the Cooper Institute while working for Texas Oil Company. He then went to work for Westinghouse Electric Company which led to a lifelong career in the electrical business. He left Westinghouse to work for Morristown Electric Wholesale which had been started by two coworkers at Westinghouse. In 1982, he and a partner purchased Morristown Electric Wholesale. He continued calling on businesses as a salesman in East Tennessee where he made lifelong friends. They sold the company in 2000 to Roden Electric. During G.W.'s retirement, he enjoyed his lake house, gardening and traveling. G.W. was happily married to Mary Arms until her passing in 1993. They were blessed with two wonderful children whom he was so proud, Sheree and Thomas (Tommy). Tommy worked in his father's business until his early death which left a permanent hole in his father's heart. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Norton; son, Tommy Norton; parents, Henry and Tennie Norton; brothers, Frank, George, Charles and Fenton Norton; and sister, Hattie Mae Norton Pate. Survived by his beloved daughter, Sheree Norton Beeler and husband Phillip; special nieces, Nancy Gray, Rose Anne Trantham and Vicki Cannon, Charlotte Reese, Shirley Davenport, Frankie Jones, Dee Dee Brabson; nephew, Joe Norton; and numerous special nieces and nephews from the Arms family. G.W. is also survived by his best friend and companion of 25 years, Mary Jones; her children, Andy Jones, Carson (Tekedra) Jones, Emily Smith, and Scott Smith; and her grandchildren who G.W. cherished and lovingly called him "Pops", Asa Jones, Evan Jones, Eli Smith, and Amelia Smith. His memory will be cherished by family and friends. There will be a Call-of-Convenience on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home 12:00-7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Thursday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 10:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Grant Bishop officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest or St. Jude's Hospital. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com