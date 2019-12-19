|
|
Gwendolyn Burke
Knoxville - Gwendolyn Joie McElroy Burke, age 93, passed from this world on December 17, 2019, leaving an empty space at the center of our family circle, and in our hearts. She was born August 27, 1926, in Texarkana, Texas, the first child of Russell Herbert and Faye McCullough McElroy. The family lived at various places in Oklahoma and Arkansas before locating to the Rocky Hill community outside Knoxville in 1938. Gwen was in the first graduating class of Bearden High School, in 1943. After graduation she worked for a short time at Fulton Sylphon, then attended The University of Tennessee and worked in retail, which led to her decision to go to New York and study fashion design and merchandising at the Laboratory Institute of Merchandising, from which she graduated in 1950. While in New York, one of her roommates was asked out by a waiter but wouldn't agree unless he found a date for Gwen, too. That date was William E. "Bill" Burke, whom she married in January 1951. They had five children, Russell, Michael, Kelly, Kathryn, and Sharon, and remained deeply in love with each other for 54 years, parted only by his death in 2005. In addition to their children, their idea of "family" swept up a multitude of other relatives and friends into their embrace.
Gwen always said she told Bill she was not going to spend another winter in New York, and they moved with son Rusty to Knoxville in 1952. Their other children were all born in Knoxville. The family lived for a short time in Jonesboro, Tennessee, and then in 1971 moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where they remained for over twenty years before returning to Knoxville when Bill retired.
Gwen was an artist, particularly adept at decorative painting, and our home was always full of wonderful things she had made. She loved Christmas in particular, and the house was filled with her decorations and the aroma of the cookies and snacks she loved to bake. Those memories, and some of her creations, are with us as we celebrate our first Christmas without her.
Gwen retained her interest in fashion all her life, with a taste in clothes and jewelry that stressed the colorful, and until very recently would not have dreamed of going out without getting "dolled up," as Bill would have put it. At various times she worked in fashion retailing, started small businesses to sell her artwork, and managed a large craft store in Atlanta.
For the past few years, dementia robbed Gwen of her short-term memory, but she remained good-naturedly calm, for the most part, and retained to the end her impish sense of humor and her way with a snappy comeback. We're happy that she was able to make one last trip out of the house to spend Thanksgiving with family at her niece Angie Cannon's house. Her passing was in a room full of love, with her four surviving children, three of her grandchildren, and her newest great-grandchild all able to be with her. Her youngest sister, Jeanne, came to spend time with her, and had left only a short time before Gwen breathed her last. All of us, both biological and non-biological family, are going to miss her every day, but we celebrate a life full of love and creativity, and we rejoice that we were a part of it.
Gwen is survived by her children, Russell (Shelly), of Washington, DC, Michael (Janelle, deceased), of Knoxville, Kelly (Mary Ann), of Warner Robins, Georgia, Kathryn, of Knoxville, her devoted caregiver for the last few years of her life, and "non-biological son" Stan Guffey, of Knoxville; grandchildren, Maryl (Jim Sheffield), Kelsy (Chase Mcduffie), Torri, Elena, Grant, and Alden Burke (children of Kelly), and Russell (Jessi Grissom) and Sean (Sarah) Monett (children of Sharon); great-grandchildren, Kendall Mcduffie, Simon Monett, and Declan Sheffield; her youngest sister, Jeanne (Perry) Robinson, of Seymour, Tennessee; many nieces, nephews, and the multitude of friends whom she and Bill embraced as family. She was predeceased by her younger sister, Jo Anna McElroy Yarbro, and her youngest daughter, Sharon Burke Monett.
Gwen's family give their heartfelt thanks for the compassionate care provided for over a year by the professionals at Caris Hospice. We also wish to thank the Office on Aging for providing support and services throughout Gwen's illness. All of them made it possible for her to stay in the comfort of her own home for the last five years of her life. Services for Gwen will be held later privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gwen's memory to the Knox County CAC Office on Aging, P.O. Box 51650, Knoxville, TN 37950, for Mobile Meals or the Senior Companion program, or to the Center for Peace, 880 Graves Delozier Rd, Seymour, TN 37865, or the . Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019