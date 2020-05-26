|
|
Gwendolyn Cherry
Knoxville - Gwendolyn Grant was born in Knoxville, TN to the late Mr. & Mrs. James Grant. She passed
away on May 19, 2020 at Creekview Health and Rehabilitation Center. She joined Rogers
Memorial Baptist Church at an early age and worked faithfully downstairs in Kindergarten
Ministry for many years. Gwen worked with a variety of people throughout her life. She retired
from Fort Sanders Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memory: 3, sisters Barbara Grant,
Arthurrose Turner and Gloria Douglas; 2 brothers, Joel Grant and Richard Grant & Wife
(Barbara) Grant; several nieces and nephews too numerous to name. Special thanks to Creekview
Health and Rehabilitation Center. A Memorial service to be held and announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020