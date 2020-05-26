Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Cherry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn Cherry Obituary
Gwendolyn Cherry

Knoxville - Gwendolyn Grant was born in Knoxville, TN to the late Mr. & Mrs. James Grant. She passed

away on May 19, 2020 at Creekview Health and Rehabilitation Center. She joined Rogers

Memorial Baptist Church at an early age and worked faithfully downstairs in Kindergarten

Ministry for many years. Gwen worked with a variety of people throughout her life. She retired

from Fort Sanders Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memory: 3, sisters Barbara Grant,

Arthurrose Turner and Gloria Douglas; 2 brothers, Joel Grant and Richard Grant & Wife

(Barbara) Grant; several nieces and nephews too numerous to name. Special thanks to Creekview

Health and Rehabilitation Center. A Memorial service to be held and announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -