Gwendolyn Chesney
Gwendolyn Chesney, age 82, of Knoxville departed this life Sunday, Novemeber 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by Parents, Robert James and Hattie Mae Johnson; Brothers, Robert and Charles Johnson; Sister, Ruvenia Jenkins. She leaves to cherish her memories; two sons, John (Gail) Chesney and Kelvin Chesney, Daughter, Cheryl Chesney; Sister, Zora Sligh; 4 Grandchildren; 8 Great-Grandchildren; Sister-in laws, Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Chesney will lie-in repose on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Unity Mortuary Chapel from 12-5 p.m. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Unity Mortuary from 11:00-11:45 a.m. with the Graveside Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Lee Russell Brown officiating. The family and friends will assemble at 12:00 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary to proceed to the Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 the family respectively requests that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com
