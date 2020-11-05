1/1
Gwendolyn Chesney
Gwendolyn Chesney

Gwendolyn Chesney, age 82, of Knoxville departed this life Sunday, Novemeber 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by Parents, Robert James and Hattie Mae Johnson; Brothers, Robert and Charles Johnson; Sister, Ruvenia Jenkins. She leaves to cherish her memories; two sons, John (Gail) Chesney and Kelvin Chesney, Daughter, Cheryl Chesney; Sister, Zora Sligh; 4 Grandchildren; 8 Great-Grandchildren; Sister-in laws, Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Chesney will lie-in repose on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Unity Mortuary Chapel from 12-5 p.m. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Unity Mortuary from 11:00-11:45 a.m. with the Graveside Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Lee Russell Brown officiating. The family and friends will assemble at 12:00 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary to proceed to the Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 the family respectively requests that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
November 4, 2020
Mom Chesney you will be greatly missed, you were like a mother to us all. We love you Mom Chesney. John, Cheryl, Kelvin, Gail, and the Chesney Family, praying for strength for you all, sending my condolences and prayers. Mom Chesney we love you, Rest in Heaven.
Linda Earnest
Friend
