|
|
In memory of a beloved sister, partner, and friend,
Gwendolyn Elaine Langley Hughes
Gwen died May 10, 2018, in Oak
Ridge Methodist Medical Center. She was born May 16, 1956, in Harriman,
the daughter of Paul Edward and
Pauline Potter Langley, who
preceded her in death. She grew up in Lancing in Morgan County, but lived in Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Florida and
Crossville as an adult.
Gwen loved to travel, riding
motorcycles, Big Ed's Pizza and, most of all, her family and friends. She lived her life to the fullest. She was married three times, divorced twice and widowed once, losing her last husband, Rick Hughes, to a prolonged illness.
She is deeply missed by her life partner, Todd Perry of Crossville; two brothers, Nathan Langley and wife Karen of Lancing, and Greg Langley and wife Lori of Denham Springs, La.; aunt, Patricia Jones of Sunbright; and five nephews, Brad Langley and Matthew Langley of Lancing, Edward Austin Langley, Phillip Langley and William Joseph (Billy Joe) Langley, all of Denham Springs, La.; as well as cousins and special friends from every place she lived or visited.
In her too-short life, Gwen brought happy laughter to
family and friends. She lives on in their hearts.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019