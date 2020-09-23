Gwendolyn Irene Walker Hardy "Mother Hardy"
One of 3 siblings, born to Ira H. and Minnie J. Walker on March 5, 1930 in Talladega, AL. Reared in the Talladega school system, Gwendolyn decided to go to Alabama State University, graduating, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education and also receiving a Master's Degree.
Gwendolyn married Willis Hardy in 1949, who proceeded her in death and into this union children were born: Donald Nabors, Willis Bruce Hardy and Dorothy Jean Hardy Ferguson, whom all proceeded her in death, and Angela Marie Hardy Cross. Gwendolyn was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, USA in Wilson, NC, where she served faithfully on many different choirs and boards, for many, many years, until she went to live with her daughter in TN, where she continued to faithfully serve our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved Jesus and the church. One of her favorite sayings before she went to bed was "See you in the morning, if the good Lord says so." She encouraged people to be in a relationship with Jesus Christ.
She enjoyed playing the piano, she loved checkers, where many times she has been called the "checker queen". She also loved roller skating and cross word puzzles. She was an avid swimmer.
Mrs. Hardy, as all of her students would call her, taught in the Wilson County and Greene County School Systems for 30 years before retiring to take care of her ailing husband and many other family members throughout the years. Gwendolyn lived a full life up until she was called home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Reverend Dr. Angela Hardy Cross, 2 sons-in-law, Reverend Walter Cross (Knoxville, TN) and Leroy Ferguson (Wilson, NC) and one daughter-in-law, Bessie Hardy (Norfolk, VA). She also has 4 grandchildren, who loved her dearly, Michelle Davis of Chesapeake, VA, Tiffany Williams (Sam) of Wilson, NC, Kevin Ferguson (Crystal) of Charlotte, NC, and D'Angelo Hardy of Virginia Beach, VA. She has 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and other family members and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Winfred Dunbar-Davies, of TN Primary Care and Mrs. Lulu Roberson, caregiver for their outstanding care also Jarnigan & Sons Mortuary of Knoxville, TN, and all of you for your kindness and prayers at this time.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00AM to 2:00 PM at Jarnigan & Sons Mortuary 2823 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Knoxville, TN 37914.
Family will have a private funeral service. Burial will be in TN Vet Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hardwick & Sons Funeral Home 2521 Duncan Ave Chattanooga, TN (423) 267-1244 www.hardwickfuneral.com
.