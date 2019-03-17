Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Gwin Richards, 82, of Oak Ridge, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center due to head injuries, sustained from a fall. She was born November 6, 1936 in Fleming Co., KY, one of five children born to David A. and Dosha Caudill Lewis. Mrs. Richards was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church where she was very active with her Sunday School class, choir and church activities, such as Vacation Bible School. She was an avid fan of University of Kentucky sports. She also enjoyed playing bridge, reading and sewing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Jewell Mason and Ruby Cook and brother, W. B. Lewis. She is survived by her husband of over 61 years, Hubert L. Richards; son Jeff Richards and wife Teresa of Alpharetta, GA; daughter, Elizabeth Fitzpatrick and husband Houston of Chapin, SC; sister, Roberta McKenzie and husband Edgel of Columbus, OH; 6 grandchildren, Katelyn Printz (Trask) of Christiansburg, VA, Nathan Richards of Las Cruces, NM, Rosario Richards (Victor Godines) of Cieneguilla, Peru, Eduardo Richards of Alpharetta, GA, Thomas Fitzpatrick of Winston-Salem, NC and Erin Fitzpatrick of Tucson, AZ; 2 great-grandchildren, Ignacio and Amaya Godines. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5 - 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7pm with Paul Moseley officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 11am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service. Memorials can be made to the Music Ministry of Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
