Gyasi R. Redmond age 43 was the son of the late Perry O. Redmond Sr. and Dr. Jane Smith Redmond. Gyasi was confirmed and baptized at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Knoxville, TN by Bishop William Saunders. He attended elementary and high schools in Knoxville and Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Bearden High School in 1994. He attended South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina where he became a member of the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Gyasi was awarded the B.S. degree in History in 1999. He was employed with the Margaret Harris Comprehensive School in Atlanta, GA. He was especially dedicated to and passionate about special needs children. Lovingly known as Curly, he created lifelong memories with friends near and far away, travelling, playing dominos, chess and spades and trying different foods and restaurants.

Gyasi was called to eternal rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents, Henry and Rubye Suggs; maternal grandparents Reverend V. Campbell and Earnestine S. Smith and godmother, Dr. Doris Scot Crawford.

Gyasi is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Dr. Jane Smith Redmond, Knoxville, brother, Perry O. (Christine) Redmond Jr. Atlanta, GA; sisters, Kim (Barry) McManus, Chantilly, VA and Kennya M. Redmond, Dallas, TX; uncle, Aubrey (Kathy) Smith; aunts, Marcia Chandler, Margaret Brown all of Knoxville and Jacqueline Suggs-Henderson, St. Louis, MO; godmother, Marva Nesbitt Martin; several nieces, nephews, cousins, the faculty, staff and students of Margaret Harris Comprehensive School, and other loving relatives and treasured friends.

Saturday, June 20, 2020, family and friends may view from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914. A private graveside service will follow. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962 and assisted by Willis Funeral Home, Dalton, GA.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
