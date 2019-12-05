|
|
H. Branson
Lenoir City - H. Wayne Branson age 81 of Lenior City, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church. He served in the U. S. Army and retired from United Parcel Service. Preceded in death by parents, Mr. & Mrs. Roy Branson, brother and sister in law, Harold and Helen Branson. Survivors, wife of 63 years, Jane (Lett) Branson. Sons, Steven (Sara) Branson and Timothy (Kara) Branson. Grandchildren, Connor, Ella, Elizabeth and Elijah Branson. Sister, Anna Ruth (Carter) McDaniel. Several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel and then leave in procession for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service at Lynnhurst Cemetery Rev. Gilbert Harris officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Volunteer State War Era Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the 871 N Weisgarber Road Knoxville, Tn 37909 or Provision CARES Proton Therapy Center 6450 Provision Cares Way Knoxville, Tn 37909. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019