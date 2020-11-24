H. D. BeasonMaynardville - Hamilton Devine "H. D." Beason-age 81 of Maynardville, born December 16, 1938 passed away suddenly Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was of the Baptist faith and was a retired automobile mechanic. He was an employee of Lay's Body Shop for over 20 years. Preceded in death by parents, John and Abbie Beason; sister, Jerlene Beason; brother, Joe Neal Beason.Survived by wife of 61 years, Dorothy Miller Beason; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Clapp; grandson, Todd Looney. Sisters, Nora Mae (Roger) Cooper; Shirley Bruner; brother, Logan (Judy) Beason. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Special nephew, Johnny Cooper; special niece and nephew, Larry and Brenda Lay.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Wednesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jody Winstead, Rev. Roger Foust officiating with music by Milan Church Singers. Interment 11 A.M. Friday, November 27, 2020, Union Primitive Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10 A.M. Friday to go with the procession. Pallbearers: Johnny Cooper, Randy Foust, Glenn Lay, Larry Lay, E. J. Lay, Cody Godsey; Honorary Pallbearers: Chester Butler, Jimmy Sexton, Roger Cooper. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.