Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
East View Cemetery
Ashville Highway
View Map
H. Faye Frye McCarter Obituary
H. Faye Frye McCarter

New Market - H. Faye Frye McCarter, age 85 of New Market, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was a member of Paw Paw Hollow Baptist Church and participated in WMU. Faye was retired from Standard Knitting Mill and Delta Apparel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray H. McCarter and son, Tony Charles McCarter.

Survivors:

Daughters and Son-in-law: Judy McCall, Cathy and Rick Shankles;

Beloved Granddaughter: Kaitlyn Shankles Taylor and husband Chris;

Great Grandsons: Zachary, Braxton, and Parker Taylor;

Many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends.

Faye was an inspiration to so many who watched her deal with the untimely loss of her husband Ray, and her son Tony, as well as the stroke she suffered at the age of 63. We take comfort in the knowledge that our beautiful mother and grandmother is now at peace with her Lord. We will miss her sweet smile and courageous, inspiring attitude.

The family will receive friends 10 AM- 12 PM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Family and friends will meet 2 PM Saturday at East View Cemetery (Ashville Highway) for a graveside service with Rev. Ronnie White officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 26, 2019
