H. Gary Ammons
H. Gary Ammons

Powell - H. Gary Ammons, age 87 of Powell, passed away at his residence with his loving family by his side on Monday, August 24, 2020. Gary was a veteran of the United States Army, and retired from Monarch Marking/Pitney Bowes as a manufacturing engineer after 20 plus years of service. He was a member of Fairview Freewill Baptist Church. Throughout his life Gary loved walking in the woods and most of all spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha Ammons, and 8 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Ammons of Powell; daughters, Cathy Howell of Summerville, OH & Patricia Kolp & husband Jeffrey of Sumter, SC; grandchildren, Jeffrey Howell, Jennifer Howell, Gary Kolp, & Jason Kolp; 3 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews

The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Fairview Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Clevenger officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
