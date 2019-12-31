Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
Knoxville, TN
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Newport, TN
H. Ray Gaddis Obituary
H. Ray Gaddis

Knoxville - H. Ray Gaddis, age 83, of Knoxville, formerly of Newport, TN, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he was a charter member of the Pilgrimage Class. After a 38 year career as a mechanical engineer, he retired from ORNL in 2000.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James H. Gaddis, Sr. and Ida Mae Gaddis; brother, James H. Gaddis, Jr.; and infant daughter, Donna Sue Gaddis.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy "Dot" Gaddis; son, Ray Todd Gaddis, daughter, Nikki and son-in-law Chris Brown; grandchildren, Callie Nicole Brown and Adalyn Claire "Snake" Brown; sister-in-law, Eva Mae Gaddis; and nieces, Linda Bible and Karen Inman.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm at First United Methodist Church in Knoxville with a funeral service to follow. The interment will be held on Saturday, January 4 at Union Cemetery in Newport, TN at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church at firstunitedmethodistchurch.org. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
