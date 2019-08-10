|
Hal Hampton
Knoxville - Hal Reginald Hampton - age 89 of Knoxville passed away during the early morning on Tuesday, August 8, 2019. Born Friday, Sept. 13, 1929, Hal married Mary Maerine "Reenie" Clapp in the summer of '56. He was the loving father of one, grandfather of three and great-grandfather of four. He attended Knoxville High School and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1956 following his service in the U.S. Navy, travelling about as a salesman until his retirement. Travel then became a favorite past-time of his and his wife's. He was a faithful, devoted member of Washington Pike United Methodist Church. Hal loved (and always complained about, like anybody who "loves") the Tennessee Volunteers. He enjoyed golf when he could throughout his life, and he remained a constant reader until he couldn't. The newspaper was always like another family member in the room. He always got tickled making a stranger laugh with one of his little jokes. His wit and sense of humor deserve a companion obituary. Hal was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Alma; brothers, Jack, Kent and Fred. He is survived by his wife, Reenie; sister, Edna; daughter, Susan Trusley; grandchildren, Shaun, Brandon and Tara; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Tyler, Colton, and Evangeline; and beloved caregiver Camelia, who will always be considered an angel yet to leave this earth. Receiving of friends will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Washington Pike United Methodist Church, followed by a funeral service a 1 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. at Huckleberry Springs Church. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019