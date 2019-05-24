|
Hallie "Hal" Brown Davidson, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Hallie ("Hal") Brown Davidson, Jr. was born September 10, 1945 in Trenton, Tennessee and was taken home to be with Jesus on May 14, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Hal graduated from Lexington High school in Lexington, Tennessee and continued his education at UT – Martin, earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed over the years with Union Carbide in Peducah, Kentucky and with Y-12/Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He attended Honey Rock Victorious Church International in Knoxville.
Hal's first love was Jesus Christ. He received Jesus as his Savior early in life and spent his life serving the Lord. Hal's deep relationship with the Lord was evident in his life. Hal loved to minister to people he met, no matter where he was. He enjoyed supporting and ministering in children's outreach programs and was a devoted supporter of the schools and orphanage in Walewale, Ghana, Africa through the missions ministry at Honey Rock.
Hal was preceded in death by his parents Hallie, Sr. and Dale Davidson. He is survived by his wife, Susan Davidson; step-children Mariel Kolody and Lauren Kolody; former wife, Ann Davidson; daughter, Angela Nabors (Mark); son, Beau Davidson; twin sister, Sally Titus (Jim); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew and their families, among other extended family. Hal was blessed to have a wonderful church family at Honey Rock Victorious Church International.
Memorial service will be held at Honey Rock Victorious Church International, 4113 Holston Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37914 on Saturday, May 25. Friends will be received from 6-7pm and the service will begin at 7pm.
Those wishing to honor Hal's memory with a monetary gift are encouraged to make a donation to the Missions Department at Honey Rock Victorious Church International, 865-541-6111.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 24, 2019