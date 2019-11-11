|
Hallie Hope Galyon
KNOXVILLE - Hallie Hope Galyon was born on February 18, 1926 in Knoxville, TN. She was the daughter of Eugene and Mayme Galyon, and niece of Howell J. and Hallie Hope Davis. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, brothers L.A. and Eugene, and nephew L.A. Galyon, III. She graduated from Knoxville High School and the University of Tennessee, and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She was a long time member of the Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. She was an active member in the Junior League of Knoxville, The Girls Cotillion, and the Knoxville Garden Club. Her great love was her family and friends, time spent at Elkmont, and her membership in the Appalachian Club. She is survived by her nephews, Paxton Jeffries, John Culton and wife Carole; neice, Victoria Galyon; great nephews and neice, John Paxton and wife Brittany, Hallie Kathleen and husband Nathan Keener, Luther Anderson Galyon, IV and wife Martha, William Davis Galyon and wife Lauren; great-great neices and nephew, Martha Anderson, Hallie Jane, and William Davis Jr. A memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 4:00pm at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church with visitation prior to the service from 3:00 - 4:00 pm. Donations may be made to Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian, 3700 Keowee Ave., Knoxville, TN 37919 or the Friends of the Smokies, P.O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764. Arrangements are by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019