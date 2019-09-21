|
Maynardville - Hampton McMahan, age 94 of Maynardville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was a WWII Army Veteran and received a Purple Heart for his outstanding service to his country. Preceded in death by wife Laura McMahan; parents Reverend Harvey and Easter McMahan; brothers Pete Hayes and Hubert McMahan; sister Meryl Ward. Survived by wife Geneva McMahan; children Charles (Bertha) McMahan, Millie Honeycutt (Tommy), Darlene Lynch (Rex), Michelle Ellis (Bruce); stepchildren Bruce Wynn (Mary), Johnny Wynn; sister Roxie Farley; grandchildren Susan Lowell (Rod), Travis Honeycutt (Beth), Laura Glenn, Bethany Ellis; several great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends 4:00-6:00pm Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow. Pastor David Snyder will officiate. Family and friends will meet 12:45pm Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00pm interment. Pastor Willis Daughtery will officiate. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
