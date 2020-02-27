Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:30 PM
West Towne Christian Church
Harlan Wesley "Wes" Petty

Knoxville - Harlan Wesley Petty, age 76, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Wes was a member of West Towne Christian Church, the Holy Smokers and made jerky for the church youth. He was a veteran of the U S Army. Wes retired from Kroger after thirty years of service. He was a member of Beaver Ridge Masonic Lodge #366 F&AM and the York Rite Bodies. He enjoyed gardening and bird watching. Wes was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his great grandson, Logan William Gray.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara D. Petty; sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Genia Petty of Salisbury, North Carolina, David and Tonya Petty of Knoxville; grandchildren, Kristin (Tony) Gray, Haley Petty, Stephanie Petty, Nick Petty, Mike Petty, Garrett Petty and Courtney Stiles; great grandchildren, Khloe Keaton and Sylas Petty.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th at West Towne Christian Church with Pastor George Clark officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Youth Ministry at West Towne Christian Church, 9300 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37931.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
