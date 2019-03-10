|
|
Harley Clay "Fuzzy" Orange, Jr.
Sunbright, TN
Harley Clay "Fuzzy" Orange, Jr. of Sunbright, Tennessee was called home on February 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Nina Rhudy Orange and his parents Harley and Minta Orange of Oliver Springs, Tennessee. He is survived by sisters Rebecca Orange Dwarshuis (Leonard), Libby Orange Young (Larry), Kathy Orange Pinkston, and brother Daniel Orange (Lulu). He was a member of Sunbright United Methodist Church. He will be remembered as a good Samaritan who helped anyone in need. He dedicated his life to serving his country and community. He served in the United Stats Navy and traveled the world with Habitat for Humanity. He was inducted into the National Dirt Racing Association Hall of Fame at Atomic/Smoky Mountain Speedway for his 51 years of service. He was always ready to put a smile on one's face with a magic trick and tall tale. His passion for writing led him to start college at the age of 65. He also was an animal enthusiast and had a special place in his heart for mules and retired greyhounds. Throughout his lifetime he adopted 30 greyhounds. A special thanks goes to D.J. Wilson, Fuzzy's caregiver. His celebration of life will be March 16, 2PM at Sunbright United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Greyhound Retirement Foundation of Tennessee, PO Box 32554, Knoxville, TN 37930.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019