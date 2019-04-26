Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery
Harley "Stuart" Garrett Obituary
Harley "Stuart" Garrett

Calhoun, GA

Harley "Stuart" Garrett, age 88 of Calhoun, Georgia, formerly of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence. He graduated from Central High School, then went to East TN State University where he obtained Bachelor of Science and obtained his Master's degree in music from Peabody University. He retired from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville as a Cataloging Librarian and Associate Professor after 30 years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Knoxville. Preceded in death by parents Arthur D. and Agnes Lorena (Bright) Garrett, brothers Arthur L. Garrett, Hurdle Thomas Garrett, sister-in-law Faye (Simmons) Garrett, and nephew Bob Harvey. Survivors include, nieces Judith (Dave) Goins, Pat Harvey, Vickie (Steve) Warren, Kim Ellis, all of Georgia, 5 great-nieces and nephews, 17 great-great nieces and nephews, 2 great-great-great nieces. Family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019, from 12:30-2:30 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will then proceed to Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery for a 3:00pm graveside service, Bobby Harvey officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019
