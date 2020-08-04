Harneathia Massengill Thompson
Knoxville - Harneathia Massengill Thompson,"Mama Tita," 82, passed away peacefully July 31, 2020 at Beverly Park Place Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 25, 1938 to the late James M. and Hattie Roe Massengill in Knoxville, Tennessee.
In 1957, she graduated the Austin High School and attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She worked as a substitute and a Teacher's Assistant in the Knoxville City School System and the Boys and Girls Club. In her latter years, she served as a Foster Grandparent at Dogwood Elementary School and the YWCA summer program. She had a passion for children and music. Harneatha played the piano for most of the Knoxville community in churches and events and taught piano to children most of her life. Many of her students have gone on to have successful music careers to her credit. She was the founder of the Spiritualettes- a gospel group with her daughter, niece, and other young ladies from church who shared their talents and passion for singing for the Lord. She was a faithful member of Kingdom Life.
Preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Thompson; brothers, James M. and Franklin Massengill; sisters, Edith Bradford, Vivian Harmon, Betty J. Upshaw, and Eveline Wilson.
Left to cherish her memory: daughters Frenchie (Bishop Gary) Wright and Brenda (Mozianio) Reliford; grandchildren, Gary (Jessica) and Kristy Wright, both of Murfeesboro,TN, Mozianio (Kristina) Reliford of Nashville,TN and Mariah Reliford of Atlanta, GA; great granchildren, Brooklyn, Omarion, McKayla and Miles Wright, Mary Grace and Malachi , S. Parker Reliford; aunt, Jeanette R. Love (Pocoima ,CA); many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends to include Asa Lee Hall, Gwen Lamb, Mary Saffell, Gene Davis-James, William Hamlett, Monica and Steve McMullens, Kingdom Life, Christ Temple, New Beginnings and Word of Life churches.
Thursday, August 6,2020, a public walk through visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Word of Life Ministries, 3819 Speedway Circle, Knoxville, TN. A private graveside will follow. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks will be required. Flowers may be delivered to the church during this time. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
