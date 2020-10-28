Harold Agnew

Harold AgnewHarold Agnew, age 92 was a Barber, singer, baseball player and icon in his community.He was requested from many to sing at funeral services for their loved ones.He was preceded in death by wife, Mallie and son, Harold Jr.He is survived by and children Lewis (Joyce), Rita, Anna and life partner, Thomas, Lindell (Linda), Lisa Moore Jackson, Sheretta; grandchildren; great-great grandchildren, host of other relatives and friends.Open visitation,12:00 pm- 8:00 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Jarnigan's Mortuary; family will receive friends, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October, 31, 2020, funeral, 1:30 p.m., at Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. John Jordan officiating, Rev. Michel S.E. Caldwell, Eulogist.Interment, 11:30 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View Dr., with full Military Honors.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY