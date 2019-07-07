|
Harold & Paula Mays
Fayetteville, AR - Harold Dean "Dadger" Mays, 85, passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in Fayetteville, AR. Paula Hill Parker "Gigi" Mays, 84, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 in Fayetteville, AR. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lonsdale United Methodist Church, 3002 Galbraith Street, Knoxville, TN 37921.
Additionally, the South High School Alumni Chorus will be holding a memorial concert at 7:00 p.m. later that night at Graystone Presbyterian Church, 139 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019