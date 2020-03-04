|
|
Harold Arthur Lee Estes
Loudon - Harold Arthur Lee Estes age 83 of Loudon passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. He was a member of New Providence Baptist Church. Harold was a longtime farmer and auctioneer. He was retired from the Loudon Co. Highway Department. Preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Jennie Estes; sisters, Dortha Bandy and Frances Moore; brothers, Mitchell Estes and Johnny Estes. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Carroll Beeler Estes; son, JD Estes; grandchildren, Lee and Marie; great-grandchildren, Bailee, Emma and Tyson; sisters: Sue Lawhon, Mildred Thomas and Phyllis Estes; many nieces and nephews including special niece, Crystal (Travis) McConkey. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. A private interment will be held. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020