Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Estes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Arthur Lee Estes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Arthur Lee Estes Obituary
Harold Arthur Lee Estes

Loudon - Harold Arthur Lee Estes age 83 of Loudon passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. He was a member of New Providence Baptist Church. Harold was a longtime farmer and auctioneer. He was retired from the Loudon Co. Highway Department. Preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Jennie Estes; sisters, Dortha Bandy and Frances Moore; brothers, Mitchell Estes and Johnny Estes. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Carroll Beeler Estes; son, JD Estes; grandchildren, Lee and Marie; great-grandchildren, Bailee, Emma and Tyson; sisters: Sue Lawhon, Mildred Thomas and Phyllis Estes; many nieces and nephews including special niece, Crystal (Travis) McConkey. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. A private interment will be held. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -